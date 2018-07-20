GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Armaan Franklin
More ($): Armaan Franklin update
MEQUON, Wis. — Purdue has made Indianapolis Cathedral's Armaan Franklin a priority in the 2019 class and seems to have put itself in a solid position with the Rivals150 prospect.
Get a look at Franklin in action at this week's NY2LA Sports Summer Jam in the Milwaukee area here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
