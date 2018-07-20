Ticker
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Armaan Franklin

Njeowhduzp1ze5vxpsmu
Dbsx4vuqfmany3yg1cls
GoldandBlack.com

More ($): Armaan Franklin update

MEQUON, Wis. — Purdue has made Indianapolis Cathedral's Armaan Franklin a priority in the 2019 class and seems to have put itself in a solid position with the Rivals150 prospect.

Get a look at Franklin in action at this week's NY2LA Sports Summer Jam in the Milwaukee area here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

{{ article.author_name }}