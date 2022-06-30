 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Xavier Booker at the Charlie Hughes Showcase
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-30 00:05:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Xavier Booker at the Charlie Hughes Showcase

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue recruiting target Xavier Booker
Purdue's foremost remaining 2023 target, Xavier Booker's rise the past few months has been meteoric, as the Cathedral forward's vaulted to No. 2 nationally according to Rivals.com.

Get a look at the 6-foot-11 five-star prospect in action from this past weekend's Charlie Hughes Showcase here in this GoldandBlack.com video collection.

