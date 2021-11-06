GoldandBlack.com videos: O'Connell, Bell, Mackey, Sullivan
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, wideout David Bell, cornerback Dedrick Mackey and defensive end Jack Sullivan discuss Purdue's 40-29 upset of No. 5 Michigan State.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.