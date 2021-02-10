GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Minnesota
For the second time in two weeks, Purdue meets Minnesota, this time Thursday evening at Williams Arena.
Wednesday, Purdue coach Matt Painter and players Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter met with the media to discuss the Gophers, Stefanovic's return, Marcus Carr and more.
See what they had to say here in these videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.