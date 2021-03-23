 Rondale Moore | Derrick Barnes | Pro Day | Purdue football
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-23 12:19:03 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com videos: Rondale Moore, Derrick Barnes at Pro Day

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Former Purdue standouts Rondale Moore and Derrick Barnes worked out for NFL scouts on Tuesday at Pro Day in West Lafayette. See what they had to say in these Zoom interviews.

