Grady Eifert helped Purdue win games last season, whether it was his significant contributions at Marquette early in the season or his even more significant contributions late in the season, when Vincent Edwards was hurt.

Now, he may be in position to make it a more regular occurence.

The Boilermaker senior is very much a strong possibility to open the season as Purdue's No. 1 "power" forward, the 4 position that's been so important for Matt Painter's teams through the years.

To this point, it's been Eifert's effort and intangibles that have defined him, and Painter is quick to mention the importance of his experience and understanding of his role in Purdue's offensive structure as pluses now.

But on Saturday, there was more.

Eifert made five three-pointers during the Boilermakers' annual fan day event, made up of three 10-minute scrimmages.

He scored 19 points.

Only All-American Carsen Edwards (20) scored more.

"Carsen being the main focus of our team, he's going to draw a lot of double-teams," Eifert said. "Some of the guys have stepped up and gotten in the gym to work on our shooting. I think that showed today. A lot of guys stepped up big."

From a shooting perspective, no one more than Eifert.

No one's going to mistake Saturday's relatively informal scrimmage work with a key February Big Ten game or some such thing, but Eifert's three-point blitz stood out nonetheless.

He was 2-of-5 from long range last season, some of those limited attempts coming during less than suspenseful moments when a game's outcome was already decided.

He was 5-of-7 Saturday afternoon alone, needing just nine shots to generate those 19 points.

While Eifert's role this season not necessarily hinge on the sort of scoring he provided on this afternoon, it did show a player capable of contributing in different ways. He also led all Boilermakers Saturday with eight rebounds — an element of the game that's a concern for Painter as his team redefines itself with vastly different personnel.

"The thing you don't always see (looking on) and you don't really know, because you have to know what we're trying to do and we run a lot of different stuff, is you have to be able to execute and Grady can execute," Painter said. "Grady knows what he's doing in that regard more than those other guys.



"If he can rebound the basketball, execute and stretch the defense and make threes, it really helps."

The 4 is wide open following the departure of multi-year starter Vincent Edwards.

The other factors at the position are Evan Boudreaux, who also plays the center position, and Aaron Wheeler, who also plays some on the wing.

Eifert is a 4 and a 4 alone, competing to start at the position he filled vs. Penn State and Illinois late in the season after Edwards sprained his ankle.

"Whatever Coach thinks is best for the team, that's what I'll do, and that's what I think the rest of the guys will do," Eifert said. "It's not about starting. It's about trying to get a win."

