A few weeks ago, Matt Painter was asked about the prospect of having to live with more turnovers this season, the very thought of which might be enough to trigger the coach's basketball gag reflex.

Of those things that rankle Purdue's coach most, ball insecurity might just top the list, and he responded to that question accordingly.

"We're not living with turnovers," he said.

That in mind, Saturday morning might have been an arduous one for Painter, who watched his so-very-different team turn it over more than two dozen times against No. 13 West Virginia in a private scrimmage in Ohio.