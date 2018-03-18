More NCAA coverage: Edwards carries Purdue to Sweet 16 | Mathias clutch

DETROIT — Every time Isaac Haas tries to straighten his right arm, he flinches.

That’s when the bone fragment near his elbow pops out.

So when Haas sauntered onto the court about 50 minutes before Purdue’s tipoff against Butler Sunday, it wasn’t surprising to see him afraid to take a shot: He’s right-handed.

He dribbled some, went to the free throw line and waited. Brought the right arm up, elbow cocked, took a breath, shook his head, and moved it back down. He knew it was going to hurt. After more moments to collect himself, Haas eventually pulled the trigger. The ball clanked off the front rim, and Haas immediately called for athletic trainer Chad Young.

A head shake, a hard-to-speak “no.”

But after that short conversation, Haas positioned himself inside the circle, just in front of the basket, started shooting left-handed hook shots. And that was enough, for him.

He was intending to try to play.

But soon after leaving the court after that short warmup session — it lasted less than 10 minutes — Haas was told by NCAA officials the brace for his elbow wasn’t approved. He couldn’t play.

“That was tough,” Haas said in the locker room after Purdue’s victory, the first time he’d spoken to media since Matt Painter released the news Haas’ season was done with a fractured elbow.

“But, at the same time, I was just going to act like everything was fine. I went out there and acted like I was warming up, getting ready to play. I don’t even know if some of these guys know I can’t play. But I just tried to keep a smile on my face and keep their hopes up. Let them know I’m going to be there for them.”

And Haas certainly was that.

Anchored on the bench in a long-sleeved warmup shirt and pants — elbow always just-so crooked — Haas was a motor mouth.

Every time redshirt freshman Matt Haarms, who got his first career start in Haas’ place, or fourth-year junior Jacquil Taylor came off the court, whether it be during timeouts or just getting a breather, Haas was chirping in their ears. When they were on the court during play, he was chirping louder.

He was animated, celebrating with each shot or stop. He was emphatic, calling out ball screens and switches. He was enthusiastic, offering half-hugs and handshakes at every opportunity.

Haas may not have been impossible-to-defend-racker-up-of-fouls-in-the-post he’d been all season — an on-court Purdue “legend,” as a teammate called him earlier in the week — but Haas was no less of a presence for the Boilermakers.

He may not have taken a shot, gotten a rebound, set a screen or scored a point Sunday. But Haas was pivotal to Purdue’s second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

“He was big-time,” Haarms said. “He’s been like that all year. Maybe not on the bench, but he’s always in my ear doing timeouts, during practice as well. He’s always been that mentor for me. (Sunday), he was just an extra voice. He was just helpful.”

Before the game, Vincent Edwards made it clear: This one is for Isaac.

Haas appreciated the gesture, but he also made sure to pull as much weight as he still could.

Considering the circumstances, Haas’ response was impressive.

In Friday’s first-round victory, Haas was in position for a rebound when his left arm was tangled with a Cal State Fullerton player’s right arm. Haas wound up falling backward, slamming his elbow onto the court. Haas rolled over and smacked the floor with his left hand. He didn’t feel quite right, but he also didn’t know he was hurt badly.

He actually re-entered the game and, after it, he told reporters he was expecting to play Sunday.

Less than an hour later, he’d gotten results from an X-ray that revealed the fracture.

He was shell-shocked.

“I hit it before so many times, I was just like, ‘It’s just bursitis,’ something like that, something simple. Just get some ice and STEM and I’ll be fine,” Haas said. “The doc took a look at it, and he felt some clicking, and we went back (for an X-ray). It was just a large fracture down the joint of it. It was unfortunate.

“I’ve been up and down. Obviously, when I got the news, I was devastated. I really just kind of shut down for a minute. But now I realize my team needed me more than I needed it for myself. When I told them the news, there was a heavy silence. I just told them I’d be there for them no matter what. I told them they would have to be some dogs (Sunday), so they did it, and I was proud of them.”

Even with the news — and Painter’s insistence Saturday Haas likely would not play — a report still surfaced Sunday morning Haas was a gametime decision.

Haas said he woke up Sunday morning hopeful he would not stay on the bench. He had discussions with Young and the team doctor, and they worked to try to find a solution for a brace that’d work — that’d allow Haas to be safe and be cleared by the NCAA.

But it didn’t.

“Nothing against those guys. They really wanted me to play,” said Haas, referencing the decision-makers. “They’re like, ‘We know you’re a key part of this team, but we also have to protect the other players and we have a job to do as well.’ I said, ‘I totally understand that.’ I just wanted to give everything I could. We left with a lot of respect for each other.”

Haas wasn’t ready to close the door on any return to the court this season.

Though the official release from the team Friday said the break would require surgery, Haas said Sunday he hasn’t scheduled anything yet.

He’s planning to ride it out — and keep hoping.

“It just depends on if the inflammation goes down and what we can find that works for a brace that’s within the NCAA regulations,” he said.

“I’m going to give everything I’ve got for these guys, whether that be cheering on the bench or whether that be going out and playing two minutes. I’ll give my heart for these guys, and I know they’ll do the same for me.”