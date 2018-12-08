Purdue could be getting its starting left tackle back for the Music City Bowl.

Grant Hermanns said Friday that he hopes to be medically cleared for contact next week. After getting the OK from team doctors, the plan for the Purdue sophomore would be for him to begin on-campus practice sessions immediately.

Hermanns was inactive for the final four games of the regular seasons after a practice injury required an arthroscopic procedure done on his knee. Hermanns detailed on Friday that the injury occurred in a non-contact portion of practice and doctors removed some cartilage after the scope revealed the problem in his left knee. The injury was to the same left knee in which he tore his ACL last fall, forcing him to miss the final seven games of the 2017 season.

"Rehab is coming along and I'm working as much as I can with the strength staff to get my knee to a place where I'll be ready to play in the bowl game," Hermanns said Friday.

According to Pro Football Focus data, Hermanns gave up only one sack, eight quarterback hurries and five quarterback hits in 311 pass-blocking opportunities this season.

"I wish I hadn't suffered the injury because I felt like I was getting more and more confident at my position each and every game out there," Hermanns said.

Hermanns was in street clothes watching Friday as Purdue began practices for the Music City Bowl. Eric Swingler got the start at left tackle in the final four regular season games against Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana. Junior Michael Mendez replaced Swingler in the 28-21 regular season finale win over the Hoosiers on Nov. 24.

"We'll see how the next couple weeks progress," Jeff Brohm said on Dec. 2. "We'll try to get him back on the practice field, but I definitely think there's a chance (he'll play in the Music City Bowl)."

Brohm said last weekend he was "optimistic" about getting Hermanns back in the lineup for bowl practices and the Music City Bowl vs. Auburn on Dec. 28. Hermanns would be a much-needed addition as Auburn's pass rush is led by sophomore Nick Coe's seven sacks and 19 quarterback hurries from junior Marlon Davidson.

"The fact that I missed last year's bowl game and the fact that it is Auburn has me really motivated to get back soon," Hermanns said. "Who wouldn't want a chance to play an SEC team in a bowl game? They've got big guys and they're talented. We're excited to play them."