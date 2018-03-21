More from Day 7 ($): Analysis | What stood out

After a spring in which Jeff Brohm thought he was one of Purdue’s most pleasant surprises, Kai Higgins headed home for a few weeks at the start of last summer.

And he rested on those accolades.

It wasn’t as if the first-year Boilermaker defensive lineman did nothing — he wasn’t sitting around on his couch all day eating Doritos, he said — but he certainly didn’t do enough. He quickly realized that when he got back to campus last summer and felt behind, not even so much from a physical capacity but a mental one. He wasn’t ready to play, and so Danny Ezechukwu quickly took his Leo spot less than a week into training camp. And then Ezechukwu took virtually all the meaningful game snaps in 2017.

“When I went home (last summer), I thought I had it made,” Higgins said. “I didn’t work as hard, I’m not going to lie. As time comes and you mature and grow, you realize that you can’t take breaks off. You’ve got to go at it every single day and get better at something, because the next guy behind you is working just as hard or even harder.”

It’s a lesson learned. Higgins, a Pomona, Calif., native, was home again for a bit after Purdue’s bowl game then had offseason conditioning before the start of spring ball, but that was a productive period. The 6-foot-4 junior is up to about 260 pounds, 20 more than he played at last season and 35 from when he arrived at Purdue a little more than a year ago.

“He came back, he was in better shape than he left,” defensive line coach Reggie Johnson said. “He did a good job of eating and taking care of his body, so we didn’t have to get him back to where he was. He understands what he needs to do having been here for a year.

“… He’s worked hard to change his body. He knows and understands that he has an opportunity to fill shoes left by Danny. He’s excited about that and we’re excited for him. I think he’s embracing the challenge ahead of him.”

Higgins has some of the attributes desired in Purdue’s Leo, the hybrid pass-rush/linebacker position in the Boilermakers’ defense. He’s a tall rangy athlete with some quickness off the edge, but he doesn’t have much experience, nor does anyone else — aside from Lorenzo Neal — on Purdue’s defensive line.

But Higgins is doing a better job of sticking in the playbook and understanding his role. And he’s unlikely to let an offseason go by without staying in tune to what is needed.

“It’s year round and you can’t take any breaks,” he said. “You’ve always got to be at it, whether it’s getting your body right, eating right, studying the playbook, always being on your Ps and Qs, just making sure that every single day you’re getting better at some aspect of what you’re working on.”

Higgins likely has a stronghold on the top Leo spot right now, especially as he sees few aftereffects of an ankle injury that sidelined him the first couple of spring practices. His backup, redshirt freshman Robert McWilliams, is even more inexperienced.

But Higgins understands that McWilliams — or someone else — could make a move, because it happened last year.

“You can’t take time off,” he said. “Even when you go off on a break, you still are on the block and you have to prepare, prepare, prepare. If you stop, that’s when the next guy passes you up.”