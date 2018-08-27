Earlier: Brohm hints at defensive starters on radio show

Nick Holt will consider Thursday night a success if his defense is universally described one way: simple.

In a world of high-tempo offenses and exotic defensive blitz schemes, Holt has said he's spent most of his time over the last week cutting down Purdue's playbook to a basic fine-tuned list of things that his young talent can execute.

"We got a lot of new guys that haven't played a lot of football and we want them to get a good feel of the game and let them relax," Holt said.

The Boilermakers' second-year defensive play-caller, who got a lot of credit for his side of the ball leading Purdue's turnaround 2017 season, is concerned too many unconventional tactics and schemes could actually backfire and undermine his inexperienced defensive players.

"We don't want to be all over the lot with a bunch of different calls and different looks, things like that," Holt said Monday night. "We'll get confused."

In accordance with the simplified plan for the season opener against a veteran Northwestern team, Holt has four objectives that high school coaches commonly preach: 1) Get lined up right; 2) Run to the football; 3) Tackle well; 4) No penalties.

In last year's season-opening loss to Louisville, Purdue had four defensive penalties extend drives, including three roughing-the-passer calls against Lamar Jackson. With a less experienced group returning for 2018, Holt worries such mental mistakes — "sloppy stuff" — could cost them another opener on national television.