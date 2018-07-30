Hot Board 7.30: Purdue's Class of 2019 focus
More: The Rivals150
As the July evaluation periods begin, Purdue enters the month as locked into a core group of targets as perhaps ever before.
Here's our pre-July Hot Board for Purdue's 2019 class.
These are players who've been offered by Purdue or otherwise recruited as if they've been offered.
No particular order and as always, very much subject to change.
Position: Guard • Grassroots Team: Indy Heat
The Zionsville High School guard and Purdue legacy — older brother P.J. Thompson just departed the program — committed to the Boilermakers in January, formalizing something of a foregone conclusion.
Thompson's already in the fold, but Purdue obviously kept tabs on him this month as he returns from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the entire spring.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news