An easy argument to make would be that no meeting room in the Purdue football facility has with more unique and contrasting personalities than the one occupied by the wide receivers.

Take senior receiver Terry Wright descriptions of his position mates:

Rondale Moore: "You guys got that. He's quiet."

Isaac Zico: "The unpredictable one of the bunch."

Jackson Anthrop: "How would you go about describing Jackson Anthrop? Here's the crazy thing, Jackson isn't (always) quiet. He talks to us, but he is creepy quiet sometimes."

Jared Sparks: "He's the serious one of the bunch. Now, I have to say, he's funny. But he's always serious so when he says something funny, it's an automatic laugh."

Terry Wright: "I'm the outgoing one of the bunch."

Jeff Brohm says the diverse personalities of his skill position players are a "typical receiver room" and as a former quarterback, Brohm has seen and dealt with the so-called diva position practically his entire football life.

"To be quite honest with you, that's one of the things I think we do the best. I encourage everyone's personality," Brohm said of how he handles his players’, not just the receivers’ attitudes. "It's always going to be different. We want them to play to whoever their personality is. We don't make them play a certain way."

And somewhere in the middle of that bunch of unpredictable, funny, outgoing, shy and quiet-natured people is wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. He earning his honorary Psych degree of football by dealing with the emotions behind the individuals of his positional meeting room.

It's Shephard's job to mold, massage, reprimand and encourage those different personalities into the big-play productivity you've seen from this Purdue offense this season.

"That's never been a problem for me, Shephard said following Tuesday’s practice.. “Anybody who knows me will say that no matter who I would run into when I was in high school, college, different professor or whatever, I've always been able to find a way to relate.

“In some ways, I have a personality like Terry. In other ways, I have a personality very similar to Rondale. I just understand people a little better. It makes it easier."