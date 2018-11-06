How JaMarcus Shephard manages personalities of 'a typical WR room'
An easy argument to make would be that no meeting room in the Purdue football facility has with more unique and contrasting personalities than the one occupied by the wide receivers.
Take senior receiver Terry Wright descriptions of his position mates:
Rondale Moore: "You guys got that. He's quiet."
Isaac Zico: "The unpredictable one of the bunch."
Jackson Anthrop: "How would you go about describing Jackson Anthrop? Here's the crazy thing, Jackson isn't (always) quiet. He talks to us, but he is creepy quiet sometimes."
Jared Sparks: "He's the serious one of the bunch. Now, I have to say, he's funny. But he's always serious so when he says something funny, it's an automatic laugh."
Terry Wright: "I'm the outgoing one of the bunch."
Jeff Brohm says the diverse personalities of his skill position players are a "typical receiver room" and as a former quarterback, Brohm has seen and dealt with the so-called diva position practically his entire football life.
"To be quite honest with you, that's one of the things I think we do the best. I encourage everyone's personality," Brohm said of how he handles his players’, not just the receivers’ attitudes. "It's always going to be different. We want them to play to whoever their personality is. We don't make them play a certain way."
And somewhere in the middle of that bunch of unpredictable, funny, outgoing, shy and quiet-natured people is wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. He earning his honorary Psych degree of football by dealing with the emotions behind the individuals of his positional meeting room.
It's Shephard's job to mold, massage, reprimand and encourage those different personalities into the big-play productivity you've seen from this Purdue offense this season.
"That's never been a problem for me, Shephard said following Tuesday’s practice.. “Anybody who knows me will say that no matter who I would run into when I was in high school, college, different professor or whatever, I've always been able to find a way to relate.
“In some ways, I have a personality like Terry. In other ways, I have a personality very similar to Rondale. I just understand people a little better. It makes it easier."
Wright, who was named co-Big Ten Conference Player of the Week on Monday, is part of Purdue big-play offense that will travel to Minnesota Saturday to face a defense that has surrendered the most plays of 40 yards or more this season than any other school in the Big Ten.
Shephard was fully aware of Terry Wright's emotional week of practice leading up to last week's win over Iowa and how it was a roller for Wright and everybody around him. Wright and Purdue quarterback David Blough have already described Wright's Friday walk-through and meeting sessions where he was described as "pouty" and "a diva". However, Shephard went one step further Tuesday by detailing how he told Wright he would be the starter for the Iowa game for what just the fourth time in his career and the first time this season, but with one caveat.
"As long as you don't mess it up (in practice this week)," Shephard remembers telling Wright on Monday. "If you guys go back and look at the film, you now know what happened during the week because Terry didn't start.”
After pulling that starting offer, Shephard knew he still needed a motivated veteran receiver to perform. Shephard got that and more as Wright put up a career-high in yards (146) catches (six) and touchdowns (three) in a 38-36 win over the Hawkeyes.
"Of course, once we get to the game, I wanted to get him in there early as soon as possible because I knew he could have some success," Shephard said. "To see (Wright) have a breakout performance is something I was excited to see. We will see now if it was truly a breakout performance if he can follow it up with another one this weekend."
Yet, it’s the people aspect that’s most interesting to the 35-year-old assistant coach.
"That's the fun part of coaching, to figure out what makes one person tick compared to the other one," Shephard said.
