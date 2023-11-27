Purdue wrapped up its season win a victory in the Old Oaken Bucket Game over Indiana on Saturday, finishing year one of the Ryan Walters era on a high note. The Boilermakers saw a number of freshmen make large impacts in said win as well. Boiler Upload takes a look at which Purdue freshmen burned their redshirts and retained the extra year of eligibility in 2023. Purdue brought in 17 true freshmen on scholarship last off-season, with over half of them seeing game action during their debut campaigns in West Lafayette.

Players who burned redshirt Name Position Games 2023 Stats Dillon Thieneman DB 12 106 tackles, 2 FF, 6 INT, 2 PF, 2 TFL Will Heldt OLB 12 12 tackles, 1 sack Derrick Rogers CB 12 6 tackles, 3 passes defended Jaron Tibbs WR 8 5 catches, 42 yards George Burhenn TE 11 5 catches, 74 yards, 1 touchdown

Only five Boilermakers burned their redshirts this fall, with the most notable being future Freshman All-American Dillon Thieneman. The rookie phenom had one of the best freshman seasons in program history and cemented himself as a cornerstone for Kevin Kane's defense for years to come. Will Heldt and Derrick Rogers Jr. were the other two Purdue defenders to surpass the four games played plateau, burning their redshirts. Heldt and Rogers both showed signs of progress towards the latter half of the season, with Ryan Walters and Kevin Kane liking what they saw. Offensively, a pair of pass catchers also saw more action down the stretch, wide receiver Jaron Tibbs and tight end George Burhenn. The pair both had their best games of the season against Indiana, combining for eight catches for 101 yards and a score, with Burhenn accounting for 74 yards and the touchdown.

Appeared in game(s), but retained redshirt Name Position Games 2023 Stats Jimmy Liston OL 4 N/A Ryan Browne QB 1 12-16 pass, 104 YDS, 2 INT, 85 RUSH YDS Arhmad Branch WR 1 N/A Mondrell Dean RB 1 N/A Luke Jones WR 4 N/A