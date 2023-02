After a month and a half of hitting the recruiting trail, Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers have their 2023 recruiting class set in stone.

"I think we have the right kind of guys to make up the locker room, maintain and enhance the chemistry," Walters said.

That outcome wasn't without its struggles however. It was a long process that came to fruition on Wednesday as Purdue announced its first full class under the new head coach in West Lafayette.