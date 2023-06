Team USA swept their pool play, going 3-0 after beating Lebanon 122-70 on Tuesday morning.



Team USA will now advance to the round of 16 where they will play Team China.



Team USA got out of pool with two blow outs and one come from behind win over Slovenia. Myles Colvin who will be joining Purdue after his stint with Team USA, has played a role off the bench, having his best game against Lebanon while getting some extended minutes in the second half.



Colvin has primarily played with the second unit, knocking down a couple three-pointers, and showing off his ability to play in transition. He's drawn lead guard duties on defense and played primarily on the perimeter without the ball in his hand on offense.



Team USA will now have a chance to win another Gold medal as they enter the elimination part of the tournament. (Losing teams will move to a loser's bracket.)



Team USA will play tomorrow morning, 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday the 28th.