How to Watch: Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers

Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

The first game under head Coach Ryan Walters is just over 48 hours away against a solid Fresno State Bulldogs program.

The Boilermakers are celebrating their 136th overall season of football, including their 100th at Ross-Ade Stadium. Overall, Purdue has a record of 237-201-15 during the 100 years at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Fan favorite and Purdue great, Mike Alstott will be on campus this weekend and will serve as the honorary captain for the Boilermakers.


When, Where, How to Watch:

When: 12:00 PM EST

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 96.5 FM

Coaching Matchup:

Purdue

Ryan Walters (0-0) All-time record.

Fresno State:

Jeff Tedford (118-75) All-time record, 36-18 record with Fresno State

Series History:

This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Betting trends:

Purdue -4, O/U 47.5

Weather:

According to Accuweather, the High of 87*, hot with few clouds and 10 to 15 MPH winds.

