The first game under head Coach Ryan Walters is just over 48 hours away against a solid Fresno State Bulldogs program.

The Boilermakers are celebrating their 136th overall season of football, including their 100th at Ross-Ade Stadium. Overall, Purdue has a record of 237-201-15 during the 100 years at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Fan favorite and Purdue great, Mike Alstott will be on campus this weekend and will serve as the honorary captain for the Boilermakers.



