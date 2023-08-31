How to Watch: Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers
The first game under head Coach Ryan Walters is just over 48 hours away against a solid Fresno State Bulldogs program.
The Boilermakers are celebrating their 136th overall season of football, including their 100th at Ross-Ade Stadium. Overall, Purdue has a record of 237-201-15 during the 100 years at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Fan favorite and Purdue great, Mike Alstott will be on campus this weekend and will serve as the honorary captain for the Boilermakers.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: 12:00 PM EST
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 96.5 FM
Coaching Matchup:
Purdue
Ryan Walters (0-0) All-time record.
Fresno State:
Jeff Tedford (118-75) All-time record, 36-18 record with Fresno State
Series History:
This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Betting trends:
Purdue -4, O/U 47.5
Weather:
According to Accuweather, the High of 87*, hot with few clouds and 10 to 15 MPH winds.
