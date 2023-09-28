How to Watch: Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-3)
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: September 30th, 2023, 3:30 PM EST
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: Peacock
Radio: 96.5 FM
Coaching Matchup:
Purdue
Ryan Walters (1-3) All-time record.
Illinois:
Bret Bielema, (112-71) All-TIme Record, 15-14 Record at Illinois
Series History:
Purdue has won 47 of the 92 matchups, having an overall record of 47-45. The Boilermakers actually have a losing record at home, being 22-23-4. As it currently stands, Purdue has a three-game winning streak against Illinois, and in the last ten games, Purdue has won seven. Purdue's largest margin of victory came in the year of 1890, when the Boilermakers won 62 to 0.
What else happened during the year 1890? Jacob Riis published "How the Other Half Lives" showing the poor living conditions of immigrants in the USA. Wyoming and Idaho were admitted as the 43rd and 44th states.
Betting trends:
Purdue -1, O/U 53.5
Weather:
77 degrees and sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, winds at 6 mph coming from the east.
