How to Watch: Purdue (2-6, 1-4) at #2 Michigan (8-0, 5-0)
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: 7:30 PM
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
TV: NBC (Streaming available on the Peacock app)
Radio: 96.5
Coaching Matchup:
Purdue
Ryan Walters, 2-6 All-Time Record
Iowa:
Jim Harbaugh, 140-52, All-Time Record
Series History:
Michigan leads the all-time series 46-14 after last year's Big Ten Championship game matchup. This is Purdue's first trip to Ann Arbor since 2011. The Boilermakers have won just once in Ann Arbor since 1966, and that was Danny Hope's 38-36 win in 2009.
Betting trends:
Michigan -32, O/U 48.5
Weather:
High of 56 degree, 15% chance of rain. 10 mph winds
Where to Follow us:
Official Twitter account: @boilerupload
Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB
Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals
Official Instagram: Boiler Upload
Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter
Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter
Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter
Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter