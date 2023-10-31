When, Where, How to Watch:

When: 7:30 PM

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: NBC (Streaming available on the Peacock app)

Radio: 96.5

Coaching Matchup:

Purdue

Ryan Walters, 2-6 All-Time Record

Iowa:

Jim Harbaugh, 140-52, All-Time Record

Series History:

Michigan leads the all-time series 46-14 after last year's Big Ten Championship game matchup. This is Purdue's first trip to Ann Arbor since 2011. The Boilermakers have won just once in Ann Arbor since 1966, and that was Danny Hope's 38-36 win in 2009.

Betting trends:

Michigan -32, O/U 48.5

Weather:

High of 56 degree, 15% chance of rain. 10 mph winds



