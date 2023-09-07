How to Watch: Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: 12:00 PM EST
Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Virginia
TV: ESPN 2
Radio: 96.5 FM
Coaching Matchup:
Purdue
Ryan Walters (0-1) All-time record.
Fresno State:
Brent Pry (4-8) All-time record, 2nd year as Head Coach at Virginia Tech
Series History:
Purdue is 0-1 vs. Virginia Tech, with the only loss coming on September 19th, 2015, losing 51 to 24.
Betting trends:
Virginia Tech -3, O/U 46.5
Weather:
50% chance of scattered thunderstorms, highs in the mid-70s.
Where to Follow us:
Official Twitter account: @boilerupload
Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB
Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals
Official Instagram: Boiler Upload
Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter
Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter
Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter
Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter