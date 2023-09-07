News More News
How to Watch: Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: 12:00 PM EST

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: 96.5 FM

Coaching Matchup:

Purdue

Ryan Walters (0-1) All-time record.

Fresno State:

Brent Pry (4-8) All-time record, 2nd year as Head Coach at Virginia Tech

Series History:

Purdue is 0-1 vs. Virginia Tech, with the only loss coming on September 19th, 2015, losing 51 to 24.

Betting trends:

Virginia Tech -3, O/U 46.5

Weather:

50% chance of scattered thunderstorms, highs in the mid-70s.

{{ article.author_name }}