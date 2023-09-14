When, Where, How to Watch:

When: 7:30 PM EST

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: NBC

Radio: 96.5 FM

Coaching Matchup:

Purdue

Ryan Walters (1-1) All-time record.

Syracuse:

Dino Babers (75-65) All-time record, 38-49 record at Syracuse

Series History:

Purdue and Syracuse are tied 1-1 in the all-time series. Syracuse beat Purdue last season, 32 to 29. In 2004, the Joe Tiller-led Boilermakers defeated the Orange 51-0.

Betting trends:

Syracuse -2.5, O/U 57.5

Weather:

10% chance of precipitation, 69 degrees at kick-off, and 62 degrees by 9:30 PM, slight wind of 5 mph coming from the WNW.

Optimal Nap Time For Late Kick-Off:

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM