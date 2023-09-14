How to Watch: Syracuse Orange (2-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-1)
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: 7:30 PM EST
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: NBC
Radio: 96.5 FM
Coaching Matchup:
Purdue
Ryan Walters (1-1) All-time record.
Syracuse:
Dino Babers (75-65) All-time record, 38-49 record at Syracuse
Series History:
Purdue and Syracuse are tied 1-1 in the all-time series. Syracuse beat Purdue last season, 32 to 29. In 2004, the Joe Tiller-led Boilermakers defeated the Orange 51-0.
Betting trends:
Syracuse -2.5, O/U 57.5
Weather:
10% chance of precipitation, 69 degrees at kick-off, and 62 degrees by 9:30 PM, slight wind of 5 mph coming from the WNW.
