Myles Colvin had 8 points in 10 minutes in Team USA's 92-69 win against Team China.



Team USA won their first game in the round of 16 with their defense, holding Team China to 33.3% shooting from the field and forcing 16 turnovers. Team China was in it to start the second half, cutting the lead to single-digits, but Team USA turned it on in the second half.



Colvin's three-pointer was one of just 4 made threes for a Team USA that struggled to score on the offensive end. They made just 37.2% of their shots, including a 4 of 19 from three-point performance. But Colvin's 6 free throw attempts were a part of 35 free throw attempts by Team USA as a group.



Team USA will now play Team Japan in the round of 8 after Team Japan beat team Hungary 63-53.



The game will be at 11:30 a.m. eastern on FIBA's YouTube channel down below.