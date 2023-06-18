Hudson Card, Charlie Jones team up for West Lafayette youth football camp
When Hudson Card announced his transfer to Purdue in late December, the anticipation for the Boilermakers' new quarterback to step on campus was seismic. Card felt the support from day one, and it hasn't subsided over the last few months.
"I mean, honestly, I had no idea what to expect when I got here, but I mean, I've heard great things about it all the way from Texas. Just coming out here and being able to experience it firsthand has been awesome," Card said.
Around this time last year, Charlie Jones was in a similar position. The former walk-on and return specialist had just transferred to Purdue from Big Ten West rival Iowa. However, the hype wasn't the same for Jones upon his arrival, being an under-the-radar portal addition for the Boilermakers.
Less than three quarters into his first game with the old gold and black, Jones had already captured the hearts of the Purdue faithful. En route to a 12-catch, 153-yard performance, Gus Johnson gave him the nickname "Chuck Sizzle," which stuck throughout his All-American campaign in West Lafayette.
Jones believes the outpouring of support for him speaks volumes about the Purdue fanbase and the West Lafayette community.
"I think that plays a lot into the culture of the team and this town and really makes game day pretty special when you got people who care and are passionate about their team," Jones said.
The differing paths of Jones and Card both led them to Purdue, and on Saturday, they teamed up to give back to the community that has embraced them.
The event was just down the road from Ross-Ade Stadium at West Lafayette High School on Saturday afternoon. The duo was approached by Next Gen Camps, which has organized camps for Jameis Winston, Braelon Allen, Najee Harris, and others, shortly after Card got to campus about the opportunity, and the two jumped on it.
"We ended up getting paired together, which is awesome. I met him during his process of trying to get drafted," Card said. "He's a great guy and a great player, so it's cool that we got to connect."
In addition to position-specific training, campers also had the opportunity to talk with Card and Jones during the event. Jones' objective during the camp was to help grow the game that provided him with the opportunity to live out his dreams and play in the NFL.
"First and foremost, like just an opportunity to go get out here and play the game. Really develop that love for it at a young age; that's something that I did," Jones said.
Purdue's new signal caller took the camp as an opportunity to get involved with the West Lafayette community and hopefully leave them with newfound knowledge they can use moving forward.
"It's a blessing to be here and just to be able to give back to the community and teach some of these kids one or two things that I've learned that maybe they can take forward is what it's all about," Card said.
The pair head their separate ways following the camp, with Card preparing for his debut season in West Lafayette and Jones getting his NFL career underway. However, the All-American receiver will keep tabs on Card and the Boilermakers.
"I'm just really excited for him. I can't wait to see what he does. I'm hoping all the best for him," Jones said.
Another Purdue newcomer will have the attention of Jones, his younger brother Luke, who joins the program as a preferred walk-on and is preparing for his true freshman season with the Boilermakers in 2023.
"It's definitely awesome. He's worked really hard to get here. [He] did it all on his own. He's earned this," Jones said of his younger brother. "To have it be somewhere that I played is even cooler, so I'm really excited for him and his journey."
In preparation for the NFL Draft this spring, Jones spent much of his time in West Lafayette with Aidan O'Connell and the Boilermakers. During that time, he got to know head coach Ryan Walters and the new coaching staff.
"I think they're doing really good things. Talking to players, it seems like they really like them. So, definitely excited to see what they kind of come in and do and what they keep, and what they sprinkle their own new stuff in. So it's going to be interesting," Jones said.
While Jones moves on to a new chapter of his football career, the place that turned him into an All-American and NFL Draft pick will remain a part of him wherever he goes.