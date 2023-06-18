When Hudson Card announced his transfer to Purdue in late December, the anticipation for the Boilermakers' new quarterback to step on campus was seismic. Card felt the support from day one, and it hasn't subsided over the last few months.

"I mean, honestly, I had no idea what to expect when I got here, but I mean, I've heard great things about it all the way from Texas. Just coming out here and being able to experience it firsthand has been awesome," Card said.

Around this time last year, Charlie Jones was in a similar position. The former walk-on and return specialist had just transferred to Purdue from Big Ten West rival Iowa. However, the hype wasn't the same for Jones upon his arrival, being an under-the-radar portal addition for the Boilermakers.

Less than three quarters into his first game with the old gold and black, Jones had already captured the hearts of the Purdue faithful. En route to a 12-catch, 153-yard performance, Gus Johnson gave him the nickname "Chuck Sizzle," which stuck throughout his All-American campaign in West Lafayette.

Jones believes the outpouring of support for him speaks volumes about the Purdue fanbase and the West Lafayette community.

"I think that plays a lot into the culture of the team and this town and really makes game day pretty special when you got people who care and are passionate about their team," Jones said.

The differing paths of Jones and Card both led them to Purdue, and on Saturday, they teamed up to give back to the community that has embraced them.

The event was just down the road from Ross-Ade Stadium at West Lafayette High School on Saturday afternoon. The duo was approached by Next Gen Camps, which has organized camps for Jameis Winston, Braelon Allen, Najee Harris, and others, shortly after Card got to campus about the opportunity, and the two jumped on it.

"We ended up getting paired together, which is awesome. I met him during his process of trying to get drafted," Card said. "He's a great guy and a great player, so it's cool that we got to connect."