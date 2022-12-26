Hudson Card became the first transfer portal addition for Purdue this offseason on Monday morning, leaving the Texas Longhorns to transfer to Purdue. The Boilermakers were in limbo searching for a new signal-caller as Aidan O'Connell heads to the NFL, and Brady Allen enters the transfer portal. But head coach Ryan Walters might have found his quarterback of the now and future in Texas. Following the news, I spoke to Brad Stanfield who has worked with Card since the quarterback was in 7th grade. He runs Stanfield QB, which has helped quarterbacks master their craft for nearly 20 years. Check out what Stanfield had to say about Purdue's new quarterback.

A Special Talent:

I asked Stanfield if some of his physical tools are at the level of some of the NFL players he's been around. Stanfield responded with a resounding "He definitely is" and later went on to say, "The kid can spin the rock as good as anybody I've seen." That is high praise from someone that has the track record of Stanfield. He has worked with an impressive list of college and pro quarterbacks including Sam Ehlinger (Texas and NFL, Will Grier (West Virginia and NFL), Davis Webb (Cal and NFL), Cade Klubnik (Current Clemson starting quarterback), Clayton Tune (Current Houston starting quarterback) and Jalen Milroe (Current backup to Bryce Young at Alabama.) What makes Hudson Card a good quarterback? Stanfield explains what he's seen for nearly a decade from Purdue's new quarterback. "There's no throw that Hudson can't make. That's the one thing that stands out about the kid and that he can replicate and repeat with ease. That's called talent,” he said. Card's arm talent in undeniable (see below) and his ability to get out of the pocket to extend plays make him a dangerous threat for any defense.

"Then his ability to process and take care of the football and be an overall football player." In 194 total pass attempts, Card has only two interceptions in his three year career. That is one interception every 97 passing attempts. For context, Aidan O'Connell threw an interception every 41 pass attempts during his career. Granted the sample size is not that of a full season as a starter, but Card has taken care of the ball extremely well throughout his time in college football. Stanfield thinks there is not a single thing on the field that can derail what Card hopes to accomplish at Purdue. It’s only injuries that have hampered the signal-caller. "I don't think I'll see anything else holding that kid back." Card has dealt with injury troubles during his college career, suffering an ankle injury against West Virginia during his redshirt freshman season. He then had another ankle injury last season when he relieved an injured Quinn Ewers against Alabama. Card ended up playing though it for the next three games.

Hudson Card, The Person:

Stanfield has known Card since he was a kid. They started training together when Card was in the 7th grade. The duo has formed a close relationship over the years and Card has shown Stanfield who he is off the field as well. "I really think the kid's special on the inside because of the selflessness and purity that he keeps towards his game, and playing for the love of the game. Not everybody is like that." "All the stuff he's endured, you know, just taking it all in and watch it happen in front of his face instead of being like some of these other kids. Where they're quick to run, quick to complain, quick to whine and cry, manipulate or play games... He hasn't done any of that." Even through adversity (which we'll talk about later), Card has remained the same person Stanfield met 8 years ago. "I think the world of the kid. I think he's got a great heart. He's a selfless individual. He never complained about stuff down there at Texas." Stanfield said that Card has grown as a leader, which is something he will be asked to do for a young Purdue team heading into next season. I asked what type of leader Card is and Stanfield responded, "He's gonna show you." When talking about Card being vocal, he said "I would say he's grown in that area a little bit more in the past year."

Fighting Through Adversity:

After coming to Purdue, Card is set to be the leader of the quarterback room for the first time in his college career. The former four-star prospect was stuck behind a trio of quarterbacks during his time at Texas. His true freshman season, senior Sam Ehlinger was the starter for then coach Tom Herman. Following that 2020 season Ehlinger headed to the NFL and Herman was fired at Texas. Steve Sarkisian was hired prior to the 2021 season and named Card the starter ahead his redshirt freshman season. Card threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening win over Louisiana, but struggled in the Longhorns' second game of the year against Arkansas. Sarkisian benched Card and put Casey Thompson into the starting lineup for the rest of the season. This past season, Card suffered a similar fate. He found himself in a quarterback competition with transfer Quinn Ewers heading into the year but was unable to win the starting job. Something that was head scratching to those around the program. Stanfield said, "A lot of people were dumbfounded around the situation," when Sarkisian announced Ewers would be the starting quarterback. According to Stanfield, many within the program felt that Card had earned the starting job over Ewers. Ewers suffered a shoulder injury against Alabama early in the season, which opened the door for Card again. The redshirt sophomore came in and nearly guided the upset win before falling to a late field goal. Card started the next three games and had success as the starter. He threw for 741 yards, 6 touchdowns and just one interceptions in three starts for the Longhorns. Ewers returned in early October and relegated Card back to the bench. Card saw action in just one game the rest of the season, completing one pass against Kansas in mid-November. Stanfield believes Card was good enough to be the full-time starter in Austin. "When it comes to just overall experience, he just needed time on task. If he got that at Texas, he wouldn't have left." However, Card did not get that. After three seasons with the Longhorns, Card decided to enter the transfer portal. That is where Purdue and Ryan Walters were able to beat out nearly 20 teams for Card's services at the quarterback position. The transfer marks the start of a new beginning for the Texas native who was not able to carve out a consistent role with his home state school. Purdue seems to be planning on giving Card the keys in the fall of 2023 as the program begins a new era under Ryan Walters.

Below is a thread of Card's performance against Alabama this season via Stanfield's Twitter.