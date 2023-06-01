Purdue quarterback Hudson Card will be one of the camp counselors at this year's Manning Passing Academy event, the program announced Thursday via social media.

The annual offensive skills camp will be held from June 22nd to June 25th in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Former NFL quarterback Archie Manning founded the camp in 1996, which has become one of the top camps across the country. Manning's sons, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper Manning, are also heavily involved in running the event.

The Manning Passing Academy features 45 of the top quarterbacks in college football, who serve as camp counselors for the four-day camp. Card will join former Purdue quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell, David Blough, and Curtis Painter, who all took part in the event during their Boilermaker careers.

The Boilermakers move into a new era with Card under center after he transferred to Purdue in December and quickly became the leader of the offense under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

Card was one of the first camp counselors to be announced but will be joined by some of the top signal callers in the nation later this month. Some of the names that are known include Quinn Ewers (Texas), Drew Allar (Penn State), Luke Altmyer (Illinois), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), and Jayden Daniels (LSU). The complete list will be finalized in the coming days and weeks leading up to the event.

Last year's camp included top five NFL Draft picks Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson, along with five other quarterbacks who heard their names called in April's draft.