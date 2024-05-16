Weather caused a bunch of changes on Thursday for the series opener between Purdue and Illinois. The teams were initially going to try and play a DH in advance of Friday's expected poor weather, but rain today made it a single game on BTN. The rest of the Big Ten was in flux too, as Indiana and Michigan changed their first two games to a doubleheader that they evenually split.

Once things got underway The Illini jumped on Purdue early with a three-run home run from Ryan Moerman and led 5-0 after an inning and a half before beating Purdue 5-4.

The loss eliminates Purdue from consideration for the regular season Big Ten title, but the Boilermakers did clinch a spot in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha next week.

Despite 7 strikeouts over his five innings Jordan Morales was tagged early in this one. Moerman's home run came with two outs in the first, then Camden Janik added a two-out double in the second to take on two more runs.

Illinois starter Jack Crowder danced in an out of trouble all night across 5 2/3, but manged multiple escapes. he gave up five hits and two walks, but Purdue left seven runners on base.

The Boilers got a run back when Logan Sutter scored on a 2 out error in the second. Camden Spence had a sac fly RBI and Thomas Green had an RBI single in the fourth to cut it to 5-3, but Purdue left two on in the inning. Mike Bolton Jr. reached on an error and eventually got to third in the fifth, but was stranded when Connor Caskenette struck out looking.

Purdue made it 5-4 thanks to an infield single from Couper Cornblum, but Bolton struck out looking leaving two more on. The Boilers managed a runner in the seventh thanks to an HBP, but did not get anyone on in the last two innings.

This is the fourth one-run loss in conference play, and third in the last three weeks in the middle of the BIg Ten race. The loss knocked Purdue out of the race and made sure it will come down to the Illini or Nebraska for the league crown.

It also probably eliminates Purdue from at large consideration in the NCAA Tournament. Even with a series win by getting the next two games probably is not enough without at least a run to the Big Ten Championship Game. There is still Big Ten seeding to play for, however, as Purdue can finish anywhere from second to seventh.