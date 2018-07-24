Ticker
Illinois defensive lineman puts Purdue among three favorites

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
After he made an unofficial visit to Purdue earlier this month, Keith Randolph has the Boilermakers pegged as one of three front-runners in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive lineman from Belleville, Ill., last week cut a list of 20-plus offers down to Purdue, Illinois and Wyoming.

