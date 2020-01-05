Illinois dominates Purdue from the opening jump in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois scored the first 11 points and Purdue missed its first nine shots, as the Fighting Illini dealt the Boilermakers another road defeat Sunday night at the State Farm Center, 63-37.
Purdue shot 26 percent for the game, not only continuing its offensive struggles but taking them to a whole different level.
More to come ...
