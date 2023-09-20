Purdue's defense went into Saturday night's matchup against Syracuse confident after a bounce back showing in Blacksburg. That confidence did not turn into success, however, as Dino Babers' offense had its way with the Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium.

After reviewing the tape, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane liked a lot of what he saw from the Purdue defense against Syracuse, but mistakes in "critical moments" were simply too much to overcome for his unit.

"Once we went back and looked at the film, like 95% of what we did last week was really, really good. It's 5% of those critical moments that we need to continue to harp on and eliminate. Once we do that, we're gonna be a pretty consistent and really good defense," Kane said.

The most glaring weakness in the defeat was containing quarterback Garrett Shrader on the ground. The Syracuse signal caller ran for a career-high 195 yards and four touchdowns in the Big Ten-ACC matchup. It was the first time Purdue had allowed a 100-yard rusher on the young season.

Kane addressed what went wrong for the Boilermakers that allowed Shrader to have a career day in West Lafayette.

"It was a little bit of everything. You know, I think they got us a couple times on a couple of designed quarterback runs. But other than that, there was guys there to make plays and we got to get them down. If we have a spy there, we got to tackle them and I got to do a better job of getting the right guys in those positions," Kane said.

The Boilermakers' defensive coordinator shared that he believes the group has been in positions to make big plays on the defensive side of the ball, but have been unable to do so, which has led to some of the struggles at times through three games.

That factor, and coming up with big plays in key moments is something that will have to improve moving forward. Kane also admitted that he also needs to ensure the right players are in the right position for that to be possible.

"I think we have guys in positions to make plays, and in those critical junctures they gotta make those things," Kane said. "Now as coaches, we gotta put them in better spots too I think."

"Looking at the first three weeks where we had some issues were certain parts of the field and situations and those are the critical areas that we gotta continue to work better on," Kane said.

Team captain and senior safety Sanoussi Kane echoed the sentiments of his defensive coordinator following Wednesday's practice. After three games, Kane thinks the Boilermakers have shown promise, but will need to be more consistent as Big Ten play begins.

"We were up and down. There's been times where we've shown what we're capable of and times that we're not. So, just trying to be more consistent on defense as a whole," Kane said.

Purdue's defensive coordinator also recognized the important of his group playing well to help out the Boilermakers' offense.

"I think every week presents its own challenges. Ebbs and flows of the game and we have to be able to play complimentary football," Kane said. "When the offense is rolling, we gotta do our part and get them the ball back as quickly as possible, and if the offense is not doing so hot, we gotta go out there and at stop some people."

How will the Boilermakers do that? Senior transfer defensive lineman Malik Langham thinks it's simple. Just do their jobs.

"Just doing our job. Just staying focused doing our job first and foremost," Langham said.