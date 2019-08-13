Back in March, Indianapolis Pike 2021 defensive end Kyran Montgomery made a quick trip up to West Lafayette to watch a Purdue spring practice and came away impressed with what he saw overall.

"The campus is in a great location and it's very close to home," Montgomery said. "I loved the new facilities. What really got me was the amazing locker room and weight room."

The Rivals.com four-star prospect, one of the Boilermakers' clear early priorities in the 2021 class, stays in consistent communication with Purdue, in particular with co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter, who is running point on Montgomery's recruiting process.