Purdue will sign several of the top offensive linemen in Indiana's 2021 class and would like to follow up that effort by signing one of the best in 2022 as well: Landen Livingston of Leo High School, near Fort Wayne.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder has long held a Boilermaker offer and long been recruited as a priority, insofar as Purdue and other schools could to this point, particularly in light of the pandemic.

