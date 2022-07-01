In-state tight end chooses Purdue
Purdue has added a tight end to its Class of 2023 haul with a commitment from George Burhenn on Friday.
The three-star Rivals.com prospect visited West Lafayette on the weekend of June 10. He visited Iowa last weekend and Iowa State the prior weekend. In addition to those schools, Burhenn had offers from Michigan State, Duke, Nevada, Virginia Tech, Ball State and Rutgers, among others.
As a junior in 2021, Burhenn tallied 28 catches for 443 yards and five touchdowns. Prior to last season, Burhenn spent time at receiver and running back.
The 6-5, 215-pound Burhenn, who also is a track standout for Mount Vernon High in Fortville, Ind., about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis, is the Boilermakers' 17th commitment in the 2023 class and the first tight end.
