Yesterday afternoon, starting inside linebacker and senior, Jacob Wahlberg announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Losing a veteran starter this late in the off-season and a month after the end of the Spring Ball Season, very much hurts the new Ryan Walters defense.

Defensive Coordinator and Inside Linebackers Coach, Kevin Kane, put very few offers out to transfer portal inside linebackers, showing that he was comfortable with the group of six players that he inherited. That group is now down to five, and of those five, two will need to start in the new defensive scheme.

Purdue may need to finally look into the Transfer Portal for help with this position group - either a starting-caliber linebacker or someone who can provide depth and be a future piece of the defense. As it stands now, the group is entirely too thin.