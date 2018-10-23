Is Purdue's 2018 offense the most balanced Jeff Brohm attack?
Following a third straight game with solid rushing numbers, Jeff Brohm was asked Monday morning about his offensive balance.
While his offensive scheme will never replicate the old-school Big Ten blueprint of three yards and a cloud of dust, Purdue has rushed for more than five yards a carry in each of its last three games. In the middle of the 49-20 blowout win over Ohio State Saturday night, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit did mention the idea of balance being crucial to Purdue's late-season success when the temperatures drop.
"I like where we're at," Brohm said Monday. "We want to throw the football to set up the run. I think the key is creating big plays whether you're throwing or running the ball. At some point, to be a great team, you've got to be able to do both."
Going back over Brohm's three-and-a-half seasons as a head coach and play-caller in college football, this 2018 Purdue team has the chance to be his first team to replicate a 60/40 percentage between passing and rushing yards. The one outlier game that throws off the idea of Purdue being balanced offensively this season is the 40-37 loss to Missouri. If you take away the loss to the Tigers, in which Purdue amassed a school-record 572 passing yards against only 42 rushing yards, out of the equation, then the Boilermakers have a perfect 60/40 balance.
The statistics back up what Brohm is talking about regarding big plays in the run game. The Boilermakers are tied for 13th in the country with nine rushes of 30 yards or more this season. Purdue's total is only one short of traditionally run-oriented teams like Wisconsin and Navy and two more than the triple option running attacks of Georgia Southern and Air Force.
After the 49-20 victory over Ohio State Saturday night, Purdue quarterback David Blough called Brohm "the best play-caller in the nation" and tailback D.J. Knox called Brohm "a genius" for dialing up the trap run call that produced the 42-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
"We felt if we got a certain look we could run the trap play and if we were going to hit it, we'd hit it big because there was no second level of defense," Brohm said. "We got the look we wanted. We called it, and we hit it. Those plays are huge for us."
The 539 yards of offensive production against the then-No. 2 team in the nation included a third straight game of averaging five yards per rush. For the third contest this season, Knox hit the century mark in rushing yards and was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week following his 128 yards on just 16 carries and three touchdowns.
|2015 (WKU)
|2016 (WKU)
|2017 (Purdue)
|2018 (Purdue)
|
7,369 total yards: 5,211 passing, 2,158 rushing
|
7,324 total yards: 4,715 passing, 2,609 rushing
|
5,240 total yards: 3,270 passing, 1,970 rushing
|
3,600 total yards: 2,363 passing, 1,237 rushing
|
70% pass/30% run
|
64% pass/36% run
|
62% pass/38% run
|
66% pass, 34% run
Brohm's most balanced offense in his 60-game head coaching career was last season's Purdue team. However, Brohm would be the first to admit that fact is skewed by Purdue's inability to throw the deep ball effectively while Brohm was in the first year of transitioning his system to inherited personnel. In 2016, Brohm's offense at Western Kentucky saw 64 percent of its 7,324 yards of total offense come via the pass. However, in that same season, WKU had the second-leading rusher in Conference USA as Anthony Wales gained 1,621 yards on the ground.
"Yes, we want to continue to have balance. Now that doesn't always mean 50/50, but we want to be able to do both when needed," Brohm said.
In Brohm's mind, Purdue (4-3, 3-1 Big Ten) has already gotten much better at passing, which Purdue's head coach thinks is the harder part of the balance equation. Purdue is currently third in the country, behind only Alabama and Ole Miss, with 13 passes completed of 40 yards or more this season. The Boilermakers completed just five of these such passes last season.
Despite Herbstreit's point on the broadcast Saturday night, Brohm has made it clear Purdue will be a pass-first program no matter the weather conditions. Brohm said last week leading up to the Ohio State that he felt the wet conditions in the loss to Eastern Michigan affected his play-calling too much. No matter rain, wind, sleet or snow, Brohm has vowed never to let that mistake happen twice.
"I think it's just a matter of being aggressive," Brohm said. "We feel like we've got a lot in our arsenal. We can throw a lot at you but early on, I wasn't using all of it. You get hesitant to take a sack, throw an interception, make a mistake and we're not going to play that way. Really, I was doing a bad job and I knew I needed to do better."
