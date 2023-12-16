In a city that knows ball, two teams in the top-3 put on a clinic with Purdue besting Arizona, 92-84, in one of the better played college match-ups in the last few years.



Arizona went into the contest as the #1 team in the country. Purdue was #3. It's possible those teams switch places after the weekend. While the polls will decide that on Monday, both team's coaches have a similar outlook towards the rest of the season after their teams put on a display in Indianapolis Saturday.



"I'm not trying to be the #1 ranked team in December," Tommy Lloyd told media after the game. "To me it was just two great teams that I thought were pretty evenly matched."



Matt Painter has handled a lot and achieved even more at Purdue, a return to #1 for the second time this season isn't the goal though even though this team has held the belief from day one that its the best program in the country.



"We're not really worried about as much as being ranked," Matt Painter said after the game. "Getting better, just improving," he went on to say as the team's immediate and long-term goals.



Of course, both teams are familiar with coming up short on long-term goals. Arizona and Purdue shared something in common last March - losing as high seeds in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.



After the display both teams put up in Indy, it'll be hard to imagine either team not going deep into March.



Both teams looks like the best teams in college, but Purdue, on Saturday, was just better.