GoldandBlack.com

DETROIT — Cal State Fullerton's coaching staff arrived at their SoCal school just as conference rival UC-Davis welcomed Mamadou Ndiaye, all 7-foot-6, 290 pounds of him.

So when they see Isaac Haas Friday afternoon when Purdue and Fullerton square off in the East Regional's 2-15 game in Detroit, they might not be all that taken aback.

As for their players ...

Well, that's the moment of truth for every first-time Boilermaker opponent when the Haas they've seen on film presents himself in 7-foot-2, 300ish pounds of flesh and blood.

When asked about the best big men he's faced this season, Arkim Robertson mentioned Long Beach State's Temidayo Yussuf, who's 6-7, 265, and averaged nine points this season.

“I’m going to defend (Haas) the best I can and if he makes tough shots, that’s how it goes," said Robertson, a 6-9, 230-pound senior. "He’s a really good player.”

The first decision opponents have to make is what to do about it, really the starting point of any scouting report against the Boilermakers, because Haas isn't just gigantic, but he's really good offensively.

To this point in his dwindling career, Haas has averaged just under 25 points per game per 40 minutes. (Context: JaJuan Johnson and A.J. Hammons averaged 19.9 and Caleb Swanigan 19.7.)

“Haas just poses a different level of (challenge). His skill set is really good. He has really nice touch," Fullerton associate head coach John Smith said. "I was really impressed with his shot-making ability from different angles, not just his jump hook. He has what we call a ‘back-hand stick,’ where he’s turning around and shooting a jumper. He’s really good.”

But so are Purdue's outside shooters, as Fullerton is well aware. The Boilermakers shot 42 percent from three-point range this season, with five regulars shooting 39 percent or better.

“You look at all their losses and there was a common theme with what people tried to do," Smith said, seemingly referencing opponents' decisions to single-cover Haas in order to combat the three-pointer. "You have to pick your poison. They shoot it so well from outside and he’s a threat deep, deep, deep in the paint and he’s going to get deep touches.

“You have to decide which one you’re going to give up. And you’ll find out Friday.”

Robertson said the first point Fullerton's coaches made about Purdue centered around its perimeter shooting, then its interior presence, again suggesting a leaning toward not doubling the post.

“First we go man to see if that works, and if it works, we stick to that," Robertson said, generally, of Fullerton's defense against quality post players this season, "but if it’s a problem for us in the post, then we try to double-team, try to help. It all depends.”

