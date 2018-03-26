Three days after Purdue's season ended while he was idled, Isaac Haas' right elbow was repaired Monday, and now his recovery begins.

Haas, who fractured his elbow in the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament opener vs. Cal State Fullerton, underwent surgery Monday in Carmel.

Dr. Dale Sneed, Purdue's athletic department's orthopedic specialist for upper extremities, performed the surgery.

"The surgery went well, but they used the longest screw they had and he said he'd have liked it to be a little bit longer," Haas' mother, Rachel, joked. "But it was the longest screw they make."

The screw worked just fine, however, and rehabilitation starts next week, Rachel Haas said. There was no estimated recovery time quoted, she said, but it's expected to take at least a few months.

"They did say he'd probably recover a lot faster than a non-athlete would," Rachel Haas said, "because he's in such good shape."

Once Isaac Haas is fully recovered, his attention will turn to preparing for a professional playing career, the timing of this injury obviously being less than ideal from that perspective.

"He's been pretty upbeat," Rachel Haas said. "He's handling it very well. He's uncomfortable, but he's in good spirits."