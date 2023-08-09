Coming from The Land Down Under, Purdue punter Jack Ansell didn't have a normal college recruitment. The specialist was nearly 10,000 miles away from Purdue's campus in West Lafayette, but if distance wasn't enough, Covid cast even more roadblocks in his way.

Due to the complications that came with being recruited by schools in the United States, Ansell utilized ProKick Australia to help him with his journey. ProKick has produced six Ray Guy Award winners and sent 15 players to the NFL or CFL, according to their website.

Fellow Big Ten punters, Tory Taylor (Iowa), Hugh Robertson (Illinois), Jesse Mirco (Ohio State) and Mark Crawford (Minnesota) also used ProKick to come stateside.

"So I had a bit of a funny one. With Prokick Australia, the academy I trained with back home, a lot of times coaches will fly out to see guys they want to recruit. I was training in the midst of COVID, so 2020 is when I started off with ProKick," Ansell said. "You never really know where you're going to end up. I had no idea I was coming to Purdue till I was coming in. I just put out the film and you hear things like: This coach, totally unknown to you, wants to see this."

That coach for Ansell was Purdue's Marty Biagi. The Boilermakers' former Special Teams coordinator looked to Australia to find a punter in the 2021 recruiting class. For Ansell, he didn't have much of a chance to examine his school.

"We don't have that opportunity to visit places. You know, see if you like it or not. It's all about the football and if you want to get over here and punt somewhere. It didn't matter where it was for me, JUCO, or D1 or Big Ten, I'm going," Ansell said.

Although Ansell's journey was a bit of a leap of faith, the Boilermaker specialist believes he made the right decision back in January of 2021 and has found his footing in West Lafayette.

"I'm so thankful to be here now. I feel like the direction we're going is just, you know, sky's the limit for us. I feel like we've built something really special here," Ansell said.

Biagi and the rest of Purdue's specialists room embraced Ansell when he got to campus in 2021, helping him adjust to not only a different style of football, but also a different way of life in his new country.

"They were very accepting and really wanted to get to know me and teach me about how it is over here. I think the biggest thing is college football in general. I had no idea what the culture was like inside these walls," Ansell said.

Ansell quickly emerged as Purdue's top option at punter as a true freshman in 2021 and reprised his role atop the Boilermakers' depth chart as a sophomore last season. The bond he created with his teammates off the field helped him between the lines as well. Ansell improved on his average yards per punt by over three yards.