Purdue will be without one of its defensive co-captains for the remainder of the regular season.

Jacob Thieneman, who was inactive at Minnesota and not present with the team on its trip to Minneapolis this past weekend, has been ruled out for the final two games of the 2018 season due to a health issue with his shoulder. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm confirmed this news Monday in his weekly media conference and said he wasn't entirely sure of the timetable of Thieneman's return to the team.

Since Thieneman is a senior, he'll now need Purdue (5-5, 4-3 in Big Ten) to win against either Wisconsin at home this weekend or vs. Indiana in Bloomington in two weeks to have a chance to play one final game in a Boilermaker jersey.

Thieneman is currently third on the Purdue roster in tackles with 71 and second in tackles for loss with 7.5. The former walk-on leads the Boilermakers with five sacks and is third on the team in pass breakups with five. Thieneman could end his collegiate career with 167 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, seven sacks and three interceptions.

"I'm not for sure on the length," Brohm said. "I know he'll be out the next two games against Wisconsin and Indiana."

Jacob Thieneman's absence made for the first career start for his younger brother, Brennan Thieneman, who took over the starting strong safety duties Saturday at Minnesota in the 41-10 loss. Brohm and players after the game acknowledged that not having the elder Thieneman hurt Purdue's starting unit and was a factor in the Gophers rushing for 265 yards.

"You know, missing Jacob, yes, it did hurt us. He's the quarterback of our defense, him and Markus Bailey, and then Lorenzo Neal are our three guys on that side of the ball that have done a tremendous job all year," Brohm said Monday. "So it's a position that did hurt us not having him. I think the guys that stepped in did OK, but they're not to that level, but it was a combination of all the things."

Brohm said Monday that the combination of asking inexperienced players such as Brennan Thieneman, sophomore Simeon Smiley and freshman Cory Trice to replace the production of Jacob Thieneman got Purdue's "exposed" in the run game.

"They were able to do whatever they wanted, which was run the football, Wildcat runs, over and over again," Brohm said Monday. "We didn't ask them to do anything they weren't comfortable with."

Purdue will attempt to become bowl eligible with a Senior Day contest Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST against Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3) and will play at Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game at noon local time in the season finale.