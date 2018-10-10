Jared Sparks has been admittedly in a bad mood.

The Purdue sophomore wide receiver has been forced to think about and stew for two weeks over a game at Nebraska that he would immediately classify as not one of his better efforts. Sparks, who is trying to establish himself as a go-to receiver on the outside, had just three catches for 14 yards and didn't have a catch result in a first down for the second straight week. The open week for the Boilermakers didn't do anything for Sparks except make him think about the other five targeted attempts at Nebraska by quarterback David Blough on the fade route that went awry.

"I feel like I've been below average in my play and I've got to be more dependable in my play," Sparks said. "The coaches do a great job of scheming to get us wide open but sometimes we'll get one-on-one battles and that's all you can ask for from a player's perspective."

Along with his competitive nature, Sparks mentioned the constant needling and chirping voice of Boilermaker wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard in his ear over the last two weeks to be the playmaker that he spoke in the preseason about being a go-to option for Purdue's passing attack.

"I appreciate him having high expectations for himself and like I tell him all the time, he's got to exceed my expectations for him and he expects to make these type of plays," Shephard said.

After the 42-28 win at Nebraska, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm mentioned immediately his disappointment with his wide receiver group being consistently unable to make contested receptions. This attitude and assessment have led early and often to drill work in practice where Sparks has been tested on the same fade route against one-on-one coverage.

"We've watched the film from that Nebraska game and I didn't get to many of those 50/50 balls thrown my way. In fact, I didn't get a single one," Sparks said. "That doesn't rub me the right way and being the competitor I am, I haven't slept very well since. I'm really out to prove something (vs. Illinois)."

In Lovie Smith's Tampa-2 defense, Illinois has typically forced its youthful cornerbacks to play man-to-man on the outside while also dropping its linebackers in coverage and allowing its safety to roam for deflections and interceptions. It's this challenge for a Purdue passing offense that is second in the Big Ten in passing yards (320.2 per game) Saturday against the Illini.

"No doubt about it that I'm in my guy's ear saying that they don't think you can make plays on them and so they're going to get right up in your grill," Shephard said.

In the 30-13 victory over Boston College on Sept. 22, the Eagles defense saw the damage Sparks and Isaac Zico were able to inflict on Missouri's secondary and intentionally rolled its safeties to the perimeter to take away the deep ball on the outside. By making Sparks and Zico and priority, Rondale Moore and Purdue's tight ends exploded for several catches between the numbers. This defensive scheme was not the case at Nebraska as the Cornhuskers were caught blitzing and left its cornerbacks in one-on-one coverage with Sparks, Zico and Terry Wright. However, Purdue was only able to complete six of its 17 targets to that trio two weeks ago.

"We were not great in practice (Sunday), Brohm said. "We threw some contested balls that would have been picked off in a game, so we have to get back to being aggressive but knowing where the outlet is and making sure that in practice, we understand and we have to practice the ball security and make sure that we're not giving the other team another opportunity to convert. We have to win that battle."