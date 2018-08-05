Jaylan Alexander unexpected rise to Purdue's first-string defense
The first piece of advice that Jaylan Alexander got this summer from a future Purdue teammate was Derrick Barnes telling him to not assume his first season will be a redshirt year.
After about 15 minutes during his first practice, that mindset was wiped away when the rookie was assigned to the first-string linebacker unit.
Alexander is not shy about admitting that mistakes were made and his understanding of translating the concepts of the playbook in the seconds before the snap from center is still an ongoing process.
"(Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt) just put me out there on Day 1 and said, 'Show me what you got' and I was just out there playing ball," Alexander said. "I wasn't preparing to play with the 1s. I was just like, 'Wow, this is just so much faster than high school. I just got here' but everything seems to be catching up quickly though."
While Barnes was away due to a death in the family and Tobias Larry was absent from the first practice because of what head coach Jeff Brohm called 'a discipline issue' and freshman Jack Smith was out before being fully cleared to practice, Purdue was down to just three scholarship linebackers, including Alexander - a freshman that never expected to be running with the first-team unit on day one.
"We don't really have much depth at the linebacker position so whether they want me to play early or not, I need to be ready to help this team," Alexander said Sunday following his fourth college football practice.
Holt said Sunday that the 230-pounder from Hoffman Estates High School in the Chicagoland area will likely see a lot of playing time during the 2018 season as he works at both middle and strong-side linebacker.
"After four practices, he's done a really good job. He's kind of old and a little wiser beyond his years," Holt said Sunday. "He's a very smart, heady player that understands football."
While a three-star prospect out of high school, Alexander also drew some recruiting interest as an offensive skill-position player — he was also a very good wide receiver at Hoffman Estates — but head coach Jeff Brohm offered him a scholarship as a linebacker in June of 2017 immediately after seeing him at their summer camp.
"I really like Jaylan Alexander (and) I think he's an athletic linebacker that was a very good high school player and played both sides of the ball," Brohm said after the first practice Aug. 1. "He's a very instinctive player and he's going to be a very good player for us and we're hoping to get him ready as fast as we can."
Over the first four days of preseason practices, Alexander has been working with Butkus Award watch list honoree Markus Bailey and sophomore Cornel Jones in Purdue's first-string linebacker units.
“I watched his film before he got here,” Bailey said. “But he still has impressed me once we put pads on with how physical he is. He’s not afraid of contact. He’s good in space. He made a good open-field tackle against a pretty good athlete, which goes to show how athletic he is.”
Now that Purdue has regained some numbers at the linebacker position due to the late arrivals of Barnes, Tobias Larry and Jack Smith, Alexander is trying to prove that his presence on the first-team defense wasn't simply a by-default situation.
Now it's Barnes who will need to overtake quickly emerging Alexander on Purdue's linebacker depth chart.
"(Alexander) came in with confidence and I was like, 'You can have confidence but also work hard because you never know what will happen'," Barnes said. "I'm pretty sure 50 percent of our linebackers are playing all three positions right now so it just depends on what coach wants."
And what Holt wants from Alexander is exactly what he's seen for four practices - a freshman willing to challenge older players for spots on the field.
"There's no sacred cows around him," Holt said. "Some of these older guys that have been working with the 2s, been on the bus and getting those free steaks, they'll find out really quickly that some of that free stuff they're getting is going to be hard to come by in a few weeks because these young guys are going to take their job, which is a good thing."
