The first piece of advice that Jaylan Alexander got this summer from a future Purdue teammate was Derrick Barnes telling him to not assume his first season will be a redshirt year.

After about 15 minutes during his first practice, that mindset was wiped away when the rookie was assigned to the first-string linebacker unit.

Alexander is not shy about admitting that mistakes were made and his understanding of translating the concepts of the playbook in the seconds before the snap from center is still an ongoing process.

"(Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt) just put me out there on Day 1 and said, 'Show me what you got' and I was just out there playing ball," Alexander said. "I wasn't preparing to play with the 1s. I was just like, 'Wow, this is just so much faster than high school. I just got here' but everything seems to be catching up quickly though."

While Barnes was away due to a death in the family and Tobias Larry was absent from the first practice because of what head coach Jeff Brohm called 'a discipline issue' and freshman Jack Smith was out before being fully cleared to practice, Purdue was down to just three scholarship linebackers, including Alexander - a freshman that never expected to be running with the first-team unit on day one.

"We don't really have much depth at the linebacker position so whether they want me to play early or not, I need to be ready to help this team," Alexander said Sunday following his fourth college football practice.

Holt said Sunday that the 230-pounder from Hoffman Estates High School in the Chicagoland area will likely see a lot of playing time during the 2018 season as he works at both middle and strong-side linebacker.

"After four practices, he's done a really good job. He's kind of old and a little wiser beyond his years," Holt said Sunday. "He's a very smart, heady player that understands football."