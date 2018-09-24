Consecutive solid performances from David Blough has allowed Purdue to name him the starting quarterback early in the week.

For the first time this season, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm took the 'OR' off the depth chart and officially named Blough the starting quarterback for the week ahead in his weekly media conference.

Following 868 yards and six touchdowns in the last two weeks, Blough will get his 29th career start behind center when Purdue (1-3) takes to the road for the first time in the 2018 season when they travel to Nebraska (0-3) for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.

"David will be our starter in this game," Brohm said. "I think he's played well the last two weeks, and he's taken advantage of his opportunity."

In the 30-13 win over Boston College, Blough finished 21 of 28 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. The only knock on his performance in Purdue's first win over a ranked opponent since 2011 was the five sacks he took and the strip-sack fumble he gave up.

Brohm said Monday that Elijah Sindelar, who started the season opener vs. Northwestern, is still trying to get healthy from his undisclosed injury he suffered two weeks ago in practice.