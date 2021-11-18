Purdue has had some good quarterback during the Jeff Brohm era.

David Blough was on a roll in 2018, helping lead the Boilers past No. 2 Ohio State and into a bowl.



Elijah Sindelar was hot early on in 2019 before injury ruined his season.

But has any signal-caller under Brohm performed better than Aidan O'Connell is right now as 2021 winds down?

