Jeff Brohm knows it: 'We were lucky to get Aidan'
Purdue has had some good quarterback during the Jeff Brohm era.
David Blough was on a roll in 2018, helping lead the Boilers past No. 2 Ohio State and into a bowl.
Elijah Sindelar was hot early on in 2019 before injury ruined his season.
But has any signal-caller under Brohm performed better than Aidan O'Connell is right now as 2021 winds down?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news