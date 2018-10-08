From one quarterback to another, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm couldn't be happier Drew Brees now owns the National Football League's all-time passing yardage record.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback overtook Peyton Manning Monday night for the NFL's all-time lead in that category.

Brees broke the record just before halftime on a 62-yard TD throw to Tre'Quan Smith.

Brohm, who is in his second year trying to rebuild Brees' alma mater, applauded easily the most famous Purdue alum currently in professional football at his latest career achievement.



"I think it's tremendous," Brohm said earlier in the day. "He wants to win. He's a winner. He wants Purdue to win. He follows our games. He's a guy that defied the odds and played at a high level and now will go down as one of the great quarterbacks in the history of the game."

Brees spoke to the Purdue players in the locker room at Lucas Oil Stadium before the 2017 season opener against Louisville in Indianapolis. Purdue athletics director Mike Bobinski confirmed Brees was a consultant throughout the search process and eventual hiring of Brohm as the next head football coach in Dec. 2016. Since the day of his hiring, Brohm said Monday morning that Brees has been an active participant in the football program.

"He's been great to me," Brohm said. "I reached out to him last week and he responded right back like that. Does everything right off the field, great ambassador, like I said. Couldn't meet a finer person and I think it's because of his background and his family and the ability to play here and be so productive for this university and take it to a Rose Bowl and all the things that he's done after his playing days, we couldn't have a better ambassador than Drew Brees."