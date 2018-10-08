Jeff Brohm applauds Drew Brees, the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader
From one quarterback to another, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm couldn't be happier Drew Brees now owns the National Football League's all-time passing yardage record.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback overtook Peyton Manning Monday night for the NFL's all-time lead in that category.
Brees broke the record just before halftime on a 62-yard TD throw to Tre'Quan Smith.
Brohm, who is in his second year trying to rebuild Brees' alma mater, applauded easily the most famous Purdue alum currently in professional football at his latest career achievement.
"I think it's tremendous," Brohm said earlier in the day. "He wants to win. He's a winner. He wants Purdue to win. He follows our games. He's a guy that defied the odds and played at a high level and now will go down as one of the great quarterbacks in the history of the game."
Brees spoke to the Purdue players in the locker room at Lucas Oil Stadium before the 2017 season opener against Louisville in Indianapolis. Purdue athletics director Mike Bobinski confirmed Brees was a consultant throughout the search process and eventual hiring of Brohm as the next head football coach in Dec. 2016. Since the day of his hiring, Brohm said Monday morning that Brees has been an active participant in the football program.
"He's been great to me," Brohm said. "I reached out to him last week and he responded right back like that. Does everything right off the field, great ambassador, like I said. Couldn't meet a finer person and I think it's because of his background and his family and the ability to play here and be so productive for this university and take it to a Rose Bowl and all the things that he's done after his playing days, we couldn't have a better ambassador than Drew Brees."
To begin his time at Purdue from 1997-2000, Brees arrived as a member of the first recruiting class by legendary head coach Joe Tiller and was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist while throwing for 11,792 yards and 90 touchdowns passes in three seasons as a starter. Brees is among the the school's famous “Cradle of Quarterbacks” that includes Bob Griese, Len Dawson, Jim Everett, Mark Herrmann, Gary Danielson, Kyle Orton and Curtis Painter.
During his NFL career, Brees has eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark in five seasons while no other quarterback has done so more than once. Earlier this season Brees broke the NFL career pass completions record and also holds the career completion percentage record as well.
The 18-year NFL veteran has been a major financial booster for the Purdue football program as he and his wife Brittany, a Purdue alum, have gifted several million dollars to the athletics department and academic side of the university throughout the last two decades.
"Every chance I get, I try to tell somebody about Purdue and my experience, whether it's athletic, academic or just being a student," Brees said in a university statement announcing a $1-million gift to the football program in 2015. "It was such a tremendous part of my life. I always want to share that experience with others and hope they will have that same sense of love and pride for the university that I do."
