Purdue Jeff Brohm said Monday he thinks the wide receiver position is further along in his second year at the helm than after last season's season opener.

While Rondale Moore clearly stole the show in the opening week, Jeff Brohm said he was encouraged with the entire receiver group.

The second-year Boilermaker coach mentioned several times throughout the preseason that he needed to see a higher level of play from an inexperienced wide receiver positional group. Following his film review of the season opener, Brohm appeared pleased with what he saw out of several receivers other than Moore, whose 300-plus-yard performance broke records.

"I do think that position played better the first game than we had last year at that time," Brohm said Monday. "I think the receiver position in general got better. We have to figure out ways to continue to spread the ball around, make big plays that help alleviate the long drives."

Questions surrounded Jared Sparks and his ankle before kickoff last week but the sophomore didn't show any apparent injury concerns while catching six passes for 76 yards. Sparks was targeted nine times throughout the 31-27 loss to Northwestern and eight of those opportunities came in the first half from Elijah Sindelar.

"I know both (Moore and Sparks) are going to run their route hard and not take a play off and as a quarterback you like that," Sindelar said after the loss. "Sometimes a receiver will think, 'Oh this isn't going to go to me so I'm not going to go as hard,' and I've never received that feeling from them. I trust them and I love having them out there because I know what I'll get from them."

On Purdue's second touchdown, which was also Moore's second score of the night, Terry Wright threw two key blocks on the perimeter to open up the jet sweep for a 76-yard run. Wright was only targeted one time in the first half and four times throughout the evening but Brohm was pleased to point out the physicality the 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior showed Thursday.

Brohm has consistently said throughout the preseason that the outside receivers would need to establish some consistency and Sparks, Isaac Zico and Wright combined for 16 of the 42 recorded targets in an attempt to balance out the 14 targets specifically for Moore.

"We want to make sure we don't give (Moore) too much," Brohm said. "I think he performed outstanding the first half. Second half, we couldn't get him the ball as much. We'll continue to utilize him. At the same time we have to make sure we utilize the others."

Brohm said Monday that he felt like the development of the wide receiver position was further ahead than after the season-opening loss to Louisville last season and the balance of talent behind Moore's special night was a big reason.