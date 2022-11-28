Here are the highlights of what Purdue’s head coach discussed:

Following Purdue’s win over Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket Game, Jeff Brohm met with the media for his weekly Monday morning press conference to preview the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan.

- Michigan’s front four and front seven will be the most talented Purdue has seen. They are big, stout and rotate a lot of guys in.

- Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are two of the best running backs in the country who run behind a great offensive line as well.

- The Wolverines took advantage of Ohio State playing the run too much and created a lot of explosive plays.

- Purdue has to eliminate the big plays, something he said Michigan does very well.

- On top of the running game, Brohm called Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy an “athletic, dynamic quarterback who can make plays outside of the pocket.”

- Brohm said Michigan is the complete package this season.

- There is going to be more pressure on Michigan; For Purdue it is a one game shot to roll the dice and see what they can do.

- Michigan has elevated their game the last two years and are playing lights out right now.

- On success against top ranked teams at Purdue: A lot of things have to go your way, there’s luck that plays into it.

- As coaches, they have to put in a plan that has some wrinkles. They will have to find things that have slightly hurt Michigan and take advantage of those.

- Not allowing sacks, negative plays and interceptions will be critical for solving the Michigan defense.