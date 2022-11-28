Jeff Brohm Press Conference Highlights Ahead of Big Ten Championship Game
Following Purdue’s win over Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket Game, Jeff Brohm met with the media for his weekly Monday morning press conference to preview the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan.
Here are the highlights of what Purdue’s head coach discussed:
On Michigan as an opponent:
- Michigan’s front four and front seven will be the most talented Purdue has seen. They are big, stout and rotate a lot of guys in.
- Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are two of the best running backs in the country who run behind a great offensive line as well.
- The Wolverines took advantage of Ohio State playing the run too much and created a lot of explosive plays.
- Purdue has to eliminate the big plays, something he said Michigan does very well.
- On top of the running game, Brohm called Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy an “athletic, dynamic quarterback who can make plays outside of the pocket.”
- Brohm said Michigan is the complete package this season.
- There is going to be more pressure on Michigan; For Purdue it is a one game shot to roll the dice and see what they can do.
- Michigan has elevated their game the last two years and are playing lights out right now.
- On success against top ranked teams at Purdue: A lot of things have to go your way, there’s luck that plays into it.
- As coaches, they have to put in a plan that has some wrinkles. They will have to find things that have slightly hurt Michigan and take advantage of those.
- Not allowing sacks, negative plays and interceptions will be critical for solving the Michigan defense.
What the Big Ten Championship Game means to the program:
- The exciting thing is putting themselves in the position to represent the Big Ten West, Purdue University and the state of Indiana.
- You have to become a complete team to win in the Big Ten. That is what Purdue is trying to accomplish.
- Purdue has played in a lot of big games, in front of big crowds and in big venues, but the Big Ten Championship Game is different. Brohm went to Michigan vs. Iowa last year as a fan and was shocked that every seat was taken and it was loud.
- On the biggest stage of their careers, Purdue will have to relax and cut it loose on Saturday.
- Players have earned the ability to get to this game by handling adversity, both this year and in previous seasons.
- Brohm said as a football team, you have gut-checking moments every year. When that happens, the head coach, assistant coaches and players have to maintain their beliefs and make adjustments if they are going to win.
- Even when you win, Brohm said, you still have to figure some things out, because you’re not guaranteed a win the next week. That is the challenge of playing in the Big Ten every year.
Aidan O’Connell’s situation:
- There was concern about whether or not O’Connell would play against Indiana following the death of his brother.
- Gives Aidan a lot of credit for managing his emotions and playing his heart out on Saturday. Brohm thinks O’Connell being around his teammates could have slightly helped him in this situation.
- Brohm said that O’Connell is not currently on campus, but will return in a few days and there is no doubt that he will play against Michigan.
Injury Update:
- Brohm said he was not optimistic about Branson Deen’s chances to play on Saturday, but he could not rule it out yet.