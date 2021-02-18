Jeff Brohm discussed a variety of topics today in a Zoom interview session that previewed spring football, which will begin on Friday.

Brohm on ...

• Brohm didn't like direction the defense was going, which is why he made change at DC.

• Brohm wants a physical and aggressive defense that has an idenity he can believe in. Will gamble if they have to.

• Brohm will "without question" be more involved with the defense.

• George Karlaftis needs to be the focus of the defense. Make sure he and DaMarcus Mitchell be put in position to make plays.



• Mark Hagen has done a lot good things. Will do a tremendous job.

• Ron English has been a head coach.

• Feel like three additions have a lot of experience.

• Brohm says there are not a lot of position changes now.

• Jalen Graham can play a lot of spots for us. A valuable athlete.

• Aidan O'Connell will be limited this spring.

• Witt on of strongest guys; Anderson will be DE, needs to get stronger; Brothers wanted more playing time. Will keep monitoring the market.

• Brohm on left OT: Greg Long and Eric Miller are options. Will Bramel is out this spring (back).

• Yanni Karlaftis will be out with a hamstring injury.

• Several players are out this spring with injury/surgeries. Brohm mentioned Nalin Fox, Cam Craig, Marvin Grant, Cam Allen, Jaylan Alexander.



• Antonio Stevens has had two knee surgeries. Goal is to get him ready for the fall.



• Will move David Bell around. Wants to develop ways for playmakers to get the ball.



• Brohm would not say what the base alignment will be for the defense.



MORE TO COME.