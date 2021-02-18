 Purdue Boilermaker spring football
football

Jeff Brohm previews spring football

Tom Dienhart
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Jeff Brohm will take the wraps off his fifth spring football practice on Friday.
Jeff Brohm will take the wraps off his fifth spring football practice on Friday. (Krockover Photography)

Jeff Brohm discussed a variety of topics today in a Zoom interview session that previewed spring football, which will begin on Friday.

Brohm on ...

• Brohm didn't like direction the defense was going, which is why he made change at DC.

• Brohm wants a physical and aggressive defense that has an idenity he can believe in. Will gamble if they have to.

• Brohm will "without question" be more involved with the defense.

• George Karlaftis needs to be the focus of the defense. Make sure he and DaMarcus Mitchell be put in position to make plays.

• Mark Hagen has done a lot good things. Will do a tremendous job.

• Ron English has been a head coach.

• Feel like three additions have a lot of experience.

• Brohm says there are not a lot of position changes now.

• Jalen Graham can play a lot of spots for us. A valuable athlete.

• Aidan O'Connell will be limited this spring.

• Witt on of strongest guys; Anderson will be DE, needs to get stronger; Brothers wanted more playing time. Will keep monitoring the market.

• Brohm on left OT: Greg Long and Eric Miller are options. Will Bramel is out this spring (back).

• Yanni Karlaftis will be out with a hamstring injury.

• Several players are out this spring with injury/surgeries. Brohm mentioned Nalin Fox, Cam Craig, Marvin Grant, Cam Allen, Jaylan Alexander.

• Antonio Stevens has had two knee surgeries. Goal is to get him ready for the fall.

• Will move David Bell around. Wants to develop ways for playmakers to get the ball.

• Brohm would not say what the base alignment will be for the defense.

MORE TO COME.

