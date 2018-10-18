Jeff Brohm: Purdue has spent 'a lot of extra time' on kicking
Jeff Brohm finally reached his breaking point with his team's place-kicking situation.
Two botched extra points last Saturday in a 46-7 win at Illinois increased the total to four failed PATs this season.
Four was more than enough as the second-year Purdue coach said he and his staff have now researched every kick they've tried for the last year-and-a-half to diagnose the problem.
"A lot of extra time," Brohm said when asked how much time had been spent on extra points this week in practice.
In his final local media availability prior to Saturday's game against No. 2 Ohio State, Brohm suggested personnel changes on the line were possible, as well as schematic modifications with the splits of the offensive linemen intended to prevent blocked kicks.
"Those are things that can't happen," Brohm said. "That is a glaring weakness, and somebody is going to attack that. Hopefully, it'll work. On those kicks, you've got to hit them, whether they're extra points or field goals and you can't get them blocked."
One change that isn't expected is at kicker. Senior Spencer Evans is expected to remain in that role. Evans has been held out of practice for most of this week with a lower-body injury but Brohm said he's "hopeful" he'll be able to play Saturday. The injury is something Evans played through last week, but he was limited to conditioning work inside the Purdue indoor facility for the first two days of practice this week.
Other notes from Brohm ...
- Brohm said he's "optimistic" both tight end Cole Herdman and right tackle Matt McCann will be able to play Saturday. Herdman was held out of the game at Illinois last week with what is being described by Brohm as "multiple stingers." McCann was held out of practice Wednesday but was able to return to the practice field Thursday afternoon.
- Brohm said Ohio State's secondary, which has given up 14 passing plays of 30 yards or more this season, will be "the best secondary we've faced all season."
- With local weather reports calling for the possibility of rain and 15-25-mile-per-hour winds Saturday night, Brohm acknowledged the conditions might not be best suited for his style of offense. However, that's not going to stop Brohm and the Boilermakers from dialing up long passes.
"I look back and Eastern Michigan is one where we let the weather affect us too much and affect our play-calling too much," Brohm said. "If we err, we'll want to err on being aggressive with it, which means we're going to have to know how to handle the ball, throw it and catch it."
- Brohm said he still wouldn't classify backup quarterback Elijah Sindelar as "100 percent" healthy going into this weekend as he continues to work himself back from an upper-body injury. However, all signs point to the junior and opening-night starter being the first quarterback off the bench if Blough were to come out of the contest Saturday night.
