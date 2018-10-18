Jeff Brohm finally reached his breaking point with his team's place-kicking situation.

Two botched extra points last Saturday in a 46-7 win at Illinois increased the total to four failed PATs this season.

Four was more than enough as the second-year Purdue coach said he and his staff have now researched every kick they've tried for the last year-and-a-half to diagnose the problem.

"A lot of extra time," Brohm said when asked how much time had been spent on extra points this week in practice.

In his final local media availability prior to Saturday's game against No. 2 Ohio State, Brohm suggested personnel changes on the line were possible, as well as schematic modifications with the splits of the offensive linemen intended to prevent blocked kicks.

"Those are things that can't happen," Brohm said. "That is a glaring weakness, and somebody is going to attack that. Hopefully, it'll work. On those kicks, you've got to hit them, whether they're extra points or field goals and you can't get them blocked."

One change that isn't expected is at kicker. Senior Spencer Evans is expected to remain in that role. Evans has been held out of practice for most of this week with a lower-body injury but Brohm said he's "hopeful" he'll be able to play Saturday. The injury is something Evans played through last week, but he was limited to conditioning work inside the Purdue indoor facility for the first two days of practice this week.