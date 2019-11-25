Jeff Brohm held his weekly press conference on Monday. He discussed a number of topics. Brohm on ...

• On Rondale Moore and Lorenzo Neal being shutdown for season: Wouldn't say fully that Rondale Moore and Lorenzo Neal are out, 'but you haven't seen them' to this point.

• If Elijah Sidelar will be back in 2020: Don't have final answer on if he will be back.

• What needs to improve on the team in 2020: Could be a long answer. We have a lot of work to do. Coaching, personnel, development need to improve. Need to be more physical running the ball. On defense, interior line needs more mass/size. Depth at LB needed.

• On Milton Wright throwing ball: A good athlete. Played some wildcat QB in high school. Had to tell him to run if not open. That play was a lot of fun.

•On secondary: It needs a much better understanding of its situation.

• On defense: Need to do better job of putting our players in position to win. This team will spread you out and throw on the perimeter.

• On senior class: Been through a lot. Had some good moments.

• On IU defense: More of attacking style. Play down hill. They attack. Do more things on defense.

• On IU offense: They have opened things up quite a bit. They spread the field. Get it to playmakers. Opened playbook up more this year.

• On Bucket Game: It's an important game. Need to do best to finish season off. More attacking on defense than in past.