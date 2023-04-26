Jeffrey M'ba could be one of the most well-traveled players in the country, between his birthplace of Gabon, growing up in France, and stopping at several schools around the country. He will add another stop to that journey as he settles in with the Boilermakers next season. Growing up in his hometown of Fougere, France, M'ba dreamed of playing soccer, like many others raised in Europe. Then one day, a childhood friend introduced him to the game of football, which would change the trajectory of his life. M'ba, with his large frame and strength, took the advice and began working towards starting a new path on the gridiron. That process started by suiting up for Pionniers de Touraine in France just four years ago. The short stint of learning the game back home was instrumental in developing the Boilermakers' new defensive lineman. "I was in a structure where they kind of taught me about football a little bit more," M'ba said. While he gained valuable knowledge in his home country, France has not been known to produce NFL talent. However, the game is growing across the pond. The country now has a professional football team they call their own, the Paris Musketeers, of the European League of Football. "We got a pro football team in Paris right now," M'ba said. "They get a lot of money, and it's pretty big. It's not like the NFL, but it's more like the CFL." A year after starting his football career, M'ba was already in the United States to further pursue his dreams. The move was prompted by M'ba's desire to become someone and do something special. "My dream when I started playing football was to go to the U.S. to be someone. I didn't play football to be regular," M'ba said. After playing a handful of games for St. Thomas More in Connecticut, M'ba emerged on several Power 5 team's radars on the recruiting trail. In March of 2019, M'ba committed to Virginia as a three-star recruit, but his career in Charlottesville ended before it even began. The 310-pound defensive tackle was forced to de-commit and re-classify to the class of 2020 after not being academically eligible to join the Cavaliers. Despite once receiving offers from the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, and others, M'ba took his talents to Independence, Kansas. There he joined the Indy Pirates, which became a hot commodity for JUCO players after being the focus of the hit Netflix series "Last Chance U." M'ba made his "last chance" count.

The move to the Great Plains paid off for M'ba, as he continued his development and put his name on the map once again. The competition was unlike any M'ba had seen before, but he made up for the inexperience on the field by becoming one of the hardest workers in the program. "Technique wise, I feel like it wasn't perfect, but I feel like I was playing the hardest," M'ba said. "I felt like I accomplished what I was supposed to do." M'ba gives a lot of credit to his coaches, including the two head coaches he had at Independence, Kiyoshi Harris and Jason Martin, who helped turn the Frenchman into a hot name on the recruiting trail. "It was great," M'ba said. "I got some good memories about it because I really feel like I went to develop my game the best. People really wanted me to be great, so it was easy for me to be great." Over two seasons, M'ba racked up 50 total tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and three sacks in just 13 games at the junior college level. That production and continued development made M'ba the second-ranked JUCO recruit in the 2022 recruiting class and a four-star prospect, according to Rivals. The defensive tackle saw a flurry of offers come his way after his time at Independence. During his second go-around being recruited, he was being pursued by Miami (FL), Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC, and Auburn, among others. He felt most at home at Auburn and committed to the Tigers on National Signing Day in December 2021. Like many of his previous experiences, M'ba's move to the SEC did not go to plan. In one season with the Tigers, the highly-touted JUCO product played just 82 snaps over ten games, recording seven total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack. M'ba flirted with entering the transfer portal in December with the firing of former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and the hiring of Hugh Freeze, but he decided to return for spring practice. After the month-long spring session, M'ba knew it was time to move on from the Tigers and look for the best school that fit his needs. "I feel like I wouldn't be the best that I can be over there, so I was like, let's try again and go to a new school, and I found what I wanted to find," M'ba said.