Jeffrey M'ba wants to bring the "shine" with him to West Lafayette
Jeffrey M'ba could be one of the most well-traveled players in the country, between his birthplace of Gabon, growing up in France, and stopping at several schools around the country. He will add another stop to that journey as he settles in with the Boilermakers next season.
Growing up in his hometown of Fougere, France, M'ba dreamed of playing soccer, like many others raised in Europe. Then one day, a childhood friend introduced him to the game of football, which would change the trajectory of his life.
M'ba, with his large frame and strength, took the advice and began working towards starting a new path on the gridiron. That process started by suiting up for Pionniers de Touraine in France just four years ago. The short stint of learning the game back home was instrumental in developing the Boilermakers' new defensive lineman.
"I was in a structure where they kind of taught me about football a little bit more," M'ba said.
While he gained valuable knowledge in his home country, France has not been known to produce NFL talent. However, the game is growing across the pond. The country now has a professional football team they call their own, the Paris Musketeers, of the European League of Football.
"We got a pro football team in Paris right now," M'ba said. "They get a lot of money, and it's pretty big. It's not like the NFL, but it's more like the CFL."
A year after starting his football career, M'ba was already in the United States to further pursue his dreams. The move was prompted by M'ba's desire to become someone and do something special.
"My dream when I started playing football was to go to the U.S. to be someone. I didn't play football to be regular," M'ba said.
After playing a handful of games for St. Thomas More in Connecticut, M'ba emerged on several Power 5 team's radars on the recruiting trail.
In March of 2019, M'ba committed to Virginia as a three-star recruit, but his career in Charlottesville ended before it even began. The 310-pound defensive tackle was forced to de-commit and re-classify to the class of 2020 after not being academically eligible to join the Cavaliers.
Despite once receiving offers from the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, and others, M'ba took his talents to Independence, Kansas. There he joined the Indy Pirates, which became a hot commodity for JUCO players after being the focus of the hit Netflix series "Last Chance U."
M'ba made his "last chance" count.
The move to the Great Plains paid off for M'ba, as he continued his development and put his name on the map once again. The competition was unlike any M'ba had seen before, but he made up for the inexperience on the field by becoming one of the hardest workers in the program.
"Technique wise, I feel like it wasn't perfect, but I feel like I was playing the hardest," M'ba said. "I felt like I accomplished what I was supposed to do."
M'ba gives a lot of credit to his coaches, including the two head coaches he had at Independence, Kiyoshi Harris and Jason Martin, who helped turn the Frenchman into a hot name on the recruiting trail.
"It was great," M'ba said. "I got some good memories about it because I really feel like I went to develop my game the best. People really wanted me to be great, so it was easy for me to be great."
Over two seasons, M'ba racked up 50 total tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and three sacks in just 13 games at the junior college level. That production and continued development made M'ba the second-ranked JUCO recruit in the 2022 recruiting class and a four-star prospect, according to Rivals.
The defensive tackle saw a flurry of offers come his way after his time at Independence. During his second go-around being recruited, he was being pursued by Miami (FL), Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC, and Auburn, among others. He felt most at home at Auburn and committed to the Tigers on National Signing Day in December 2021.
Like many of his previous experiences, M'ba's move to the SEC did not go to plan. In one season with the Tigers, the highly-touted JUCO product played just 82 snaps over ten games, recording seven total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack.
M'ba flirted with entering the transfer portal in December with the firing of former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and the hiring of Hugh Freeze, but he decided to return for spring practice.
After the month-long spring session, M'ba knew it was time to move on from the Tigers and look for the best school that fit his needs.
"I feel like I wouldn't be the best that I can be over there, so I was like, let's try again and go to a new school, and I found what I wanted to find," M'ba said.
M'ba found that new home with Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers. The transfer defender visited campus last weekend, and his experience in West Lafayette made the next stop in his long journey clear.
"I feel like my visit to Purdue was the best one I've ever done because they were honest to me," M'ba said. "[Walters] told me that I could be the missing piece they need because you know they're trying to build this team right now since they just got here."
The former SEC talent gives Brick Haley's group another big body on the interior of the defensive line heading into 2023. M'ba has the ability to play both spots on the line but will likely join the core group of Cole Brevard, Mo Omonode, and Jamarrion Harkless at the nose tackle position.
Purdue has made the defensive line's depth a priority on the recruiting trail, and M'ba is yet another defender being added to the fold. His commitment follows fellow former SEC linemen Isaiah Nichols and Malik Langham as off-season additions for the Boilermakers.
Another Boilermaker he is set to join forces with is a familiar face from his JUCO days. M'ba shared the field with Prince Boyd Jr. during his time at Independence and shared his excitement to reunite with his former teammate.
M'ba will be a part of the group looking to kick off the Ryan Walters era with a bang and have a successful season this fall. During his introductory press conference, Walters expressed his desire to bring championships to West Lafayette in the near future. M'ba shares the same mindset as his new head coach.
"I want to win a championship. I didn't come here for nothing else but to win a championship," M'ba said.
Along with the aspirations for a successful stint in West Lafayette from a team perspective, M'ba comes to Purdue with a chip on his shoulder. For the last several years, many have viewed him as a project, but after gaining experience at several levels, the newest Boilermaker is ready to make a name for himself on the national stage.
"I wanna show the world who I am because right now I feel like the world seems to see me like I'm a guy that's a project or whatever," M'ba said. "I want to work as hard as I can and go to the league."
M'ba's home country has only produced a handful of players that have suited up on Sundays, but West Lafayette has seen another Frenchman play in Ross-Ade Stadium in recent years.
During his visit to campus, M'ba discovered that former Purdue wide receiver Anthony Mahoungu, who hails from Paris, played three seasons in West Lafayette. Mahoungu had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles and now plays in the European League of Football.
The coaching staff connected him with the former Boilermaker during the visit. M'ba shared that he spoke to Mahoungu about what Purdue was like and asked him for advice regarding a potential life in the Big Ten. Shortly after the defensive lineman announced his commitment, he got a text from Mahoungu congratulating him.
M'ba is not only looking to make an impact on the field, but he wants to provide something different outside the lines. The boisterous defensive lineman was known for being a source of energy during his one-year stay at Auburn. The incoming transfer now looks to bring that same spark to West Lafayette for the Boilermakers in 2023.
"I feel like I'm just crazy," M'ba said. "I feel like I can bring some shine to Purdue."
The new transfer portal addition shared his love of fashion and even referenced his blue hair as one of the ways he chooses to express himself outside of football, which makes him different. M'ba prides himself on being joyful, which he hopes leads to a leadership role with the Boilermakers when he gets to campus this summer.
Ryan Walters added an intriguing defensive lineman to the roster on Tuesday in more ways than one.